Texas quarterback Arch Manning and trading card company Panini America announced an exclusive name, image and likeness deal on Tuesday.

Manning is the nephew of Peyton and Eli, the grandson of Archie and the son of Cooper Manning. He was a highly-touted high school recruit, ranked No. 5 overall in the 2023 class and signed with Texas over some of the biggest programs in the country.

This partnership is Manning's first NIL agreement and is a multi-year deal that will see Panini create trading cards and will include exclusive autographs from Manning. The first card to be released will be a one-of-one Prizm black autographed card that will be auctioned on Panini's website.

All of the proceeds from the sale will go to St. David's Healthcare and St. David's Foundation in Austin, Texas.

"Getting my first Panini trading card is something I couldn't have imagined growing up," Manning said in a statement. "Working with Panini to have my first trading card benefit the larger community is special. Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives is something that has always been important to my family,"

The winner of the auction will also get to participate in a meet and greet with Manning, catch passes from the quarterback and also participate in the check presentation to the beneficiary of the auction.

Through the agreement, Manning will be included in NIL trading card products from Panini, and will also collaborate to develop his own NIL cards throughout the terms of the contract.

He only recently joined the team after signing with the Longhorns in December, 2022, and isn't expected to start this season. His name and notoriety, however, have caused fanfare and interest in his future college career and has now led to this agreement.

Manning joins his teammate, quarterback Quinn Ewers, in signing an exclusive deal with the card company that will give Panini the rights to produce their trading cards.