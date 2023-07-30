Arch Manning receives a loud ovation from the Texas fans, then throws a completion in his first pass attempt during the Longhorns' spring game. (0:30)

Texas quarterback Arch Manning sold his first trading card at auction on Saturday through Panini America's website and broke a record doing so.

Manning's one-of-one Prizm Black autographed card, produced by Panini, was auctioned off for charity and sold for $102,500. That is the highest selling card through the company's website, beating out a one-of-one Luka Doncic national treasures card that sold for $100,000.

All of the proceeds from the sale will benefit a Central Texas nonprofit with the help of St. David's HealthCare and St. David's Foundation. The winner of the auction is unknown, but will get to participate in a meet and greet with Manning, catch passes from him and take part in the check presentation for the proceeds.

The sale was part of Manning's first name, image and likeness deal he has agreed to since signing with Texas in the 2022 class. He was the No. 3 prospect overall and is the son of Cooper Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli and the grandson of Archie.

While the auction was for charity, Manning's NIL deal with Panini will include trading card products and he will also collaborate with the company to develop his own cards.