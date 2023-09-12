Rod Gilmore and Sam Acho explain their worries about Ohio State after a 23-3 win over Indiana. (1:06)

Ohio State coach Ryan Day named Kyle McCord the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season after being noncommittal about the full-time starter the past few weeks.

Day had a quarterback battle to manage this offseason between McCord and Devin Brown, with neither player taking a big leap over the other. McCord started the first two games, but Day had said repeatedly he wanted to get Brown reps in the games and wanted to see both quarterbacks.

Previously, when asked if McCord would be the full-time starter, Day had said he didn't want to draw any hard lines on the position.

That is, until now.

"We decided that Kyle is going to be the starter," Day said. "We're going to go ahead and make that distinction."

The No. 6 Buckeyes are 2-0 with McCord as the starter, but Day has acknowledged the offense hasn't clicked to its full potential and that the coaches are still trying to find their identity. Through the first two games, McCord has thrown for 497 yards with three touchdown passes.

Day mentioned Tuesday, however, that McCord is starting to understand how to operate the game and getting into his own rhythm. He believes the consistency that McCord has shown has given him the opportunity to lead the offense going forward.

"It gives Kyle, first off, peace of mind that I think he realizes he is the starter," Day said. "He earned that opportunity."

Day mentioned McCord's consistency as his special trait. The fact that McCord is managing games and not making bad plays worse were part of this decision to allow McCord to move forward as the starter.

Ohio State plays Western Kentucky this weekend and then will take on No. 9 Notre Dame.