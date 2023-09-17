Iowa junior tight end Luke Lachey suffered a "fairly significant" right leg injury in the Hawkeyes' 41-10 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, you kind of hate to lose Luke to an injury," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Saturday night. "It's fairly significant, so we'll know more about that in a couple days. They're assessing that, but that's the one downside right there [to the game]."

Lachey was hurt on an incomplete pass from Cade McNamara on a third down late in the first quarter, a play before kicker Drew Stevens missed a 41-yard field goal. Lachey had to be assisted off the field, as he was unable to put any pressure on his right foot.

Lachey had 10 receptions for 131 yards through two-plus games this season. In 2022, he caught 28 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns.

No. 25 Iowa (3-0) visits Happy Valley for a prime-time matchup with No. 7 Penn State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) next Saturday night.