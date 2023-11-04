Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- USC starting running back MarShawn Lloyd is out for an unspecified reason for the team's matchup against No. 5 Washington Saturday.

Lloyd was not present during pregame warmups with the rest of the running backs. The South Carolina transfer has 766 rushing yards and eight touchdowns for the Trojans this season as well as 157 receiving yards on the season and has been a crucial part of USC's offense. Before kickoff, he was seen walking out of the tunnel in street clothes and with a slight limp.

Senior Austin Jones, who transferred to USC from Stanford last season, will likely assume a majority of the carries. Jones has 258 rushing yards this season as well as five touchdowns.

Sophomore Raleek Brown, who was moved to wide receiver from running back ahead of this season but has not seen any action since the season opener, was dressed and warming up with the running backs prior to the game.

Brown was a highly-touted, five-star recruit who transferred from Oklahoma after head coach Lincoln Riley left the Sooners for USC. In his freshman season at USC, Brown accumulated 227 rushing yards and three touchdowns while showing flashes of explosive offensive potential on several occasions.