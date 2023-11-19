After solidifying his sixth all-time leading program record in a win vs. FIU, QB KJ Jefferson describes the Arkansas "brotherhood" and gives credit to his teammates. (1:29)

Arkansas is standing pat with coach Sam Pittman as the team heads into the final week of the regular season with a 4-7 record.

Athletic director Hunter Yurachek informed coaches and players of his decision to retain Pittman following Saturday's 44-20 win over FIU, a source told ESPN.

The news was first reported by 247 Sports.

A longtime offensive line coach who is seen as one of the top recruiters in the SEC, Arkansas hired Pittman prior to the 2020 season.

After a rocky rookie season, the Razorbacks won 9 games in 2021. They followed that up with seven wins and a second straight bowl victory last season.

But 2023 has proved difficult. After starting out with wins over Western Carolina and Kent State, Arkansas lost six straight games.

Pittman fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos after a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State.

But there were glimmers of hope during the losing streak. Five of the losses -- including Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss -- were by a touchdown or less.

Arkansas will close out the regular season at home against No. 9 Missouri on Friday.