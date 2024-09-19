Open Extended Reactions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Eugene "Tre" Wilson III, Florida's top wide receiver, had minor knee surgery this week, according to multiple reports Thursday.

The surgery reportedly is not considered season-ending. Wilson already had been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against Mississippi State per the initial release of the SEC's availability report Wednesday night.

The injury leaves the Gators (1-2, 0-1 SEC) and under-fire coach Billy Napier scrambling for a replacement three games into the season.

Week 1 starter Kahleil Jackson (knee) is out for the season, and Florida won't have senior Ja'Quavion Fraziars for the fourth consecutive game. Freshman Tank Hawkins is questionable to face the Bulldogs, so Napier might have to turn to redshirt freshman Aidan Mizell, reserve Marcus Burke or former walk-on Taylor Spierto to play alongside starters Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike.

"We're definitely a better team with Tre Wilson for sure," Napier said.

A sophomore from Tampa, Florida, and the son of a two-time Super Bowl-winning safety, Wilson has a team-leading 13 receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown in two games.

He injured a knee in a 45-7 victory against Samford two weeks ago and was a game-time decision against Texas A&M. He warmed up before the game and then wasn't in uniform when the Gators came out of the locker room for kickoff. The Gators lost 33-20.

"He woke up the next day, and I think we've gotten to the bottom of what it is and all that," Napier said. "So all good."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.