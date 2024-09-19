Open Extended Reactions

Is it already Week 4? The college football season really does fly by! Subplots are already starting to take shape around the country as conference play gets going for most teams.

Nearly a decade after being fired as offensive coordinator at his alma mater, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel returns to Oklahoma with one of the nation's best offenses -- and teams -- as the Vols welcome the Sooners into SEC play. USC will play its first Big Ten game at the Big House, as its revamped defense faces quarterback Alex Orji, who will be making his first career start for Michigan.

Texas took down Michigan earlier this fall behind Quinn Ewers, but an abdominal injury means another quarterback likely will lead the Longhorns this week against Louisiana-Monroe. His name is Arch Manning. You might have heard of him.

Speaking of hype, Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava and other players continue to generate plenty as they lead explosive offenses.

Week 4 also features an appetizing Friday night clash between Illinois and Nebraska, Utah visiting Oklahoma State and embattled Florida coach Billy Napier heading to Mississippi State in a car-crash game that you won't be able to turn away from.

College football insiders Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg have been talking to sources throughout the week to get their reactions to what just unfolded, and the storylines to watch in Week 4.

Jump to a section:

Arch Szn?

USC's new DC

Most explosive offense

Billy Napier's situation

Underrated quarterbacks

Emptying the notebook