JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. -- East Tennessee State fired coach George Quarles on Sunday after finishing the season with a 3-8 record.

Athletic director Richard Sander made the announcement a day after the Buccaneers beat The Citadel 35-23 for a 2-6 mark in the Southern Conference.

Sander said he informed Quarles "that we have decided to go in a different direction with the program. I appreciate all that Coach Quarles has done for our student-athletes, ETSU and the community. We wish him and his family the best."

Quarles was hired to a five-year contract as head coach in December 2021 after five seasons at Furman. The Bucs went 6-16 in his two seasons.