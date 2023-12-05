Open Extended Reactions

LSU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.

The Heisman has been given to the nation's most outstanding college football player since 1935. This year's winner will be announced Saturday in New York. The top four vote-getters determined by more than 870 voters, which include members of the media and former Heisman winners, are selected as finalists.

On The Move Three of the four Heisman Trophy finalists are transfers (Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr.). There have been six players to win the Heisman who have played at multiple four-year colleges: Year Player, School Previous 2022 Caleb Williams, USC Oklahoma 2019 Joe Burrow, LSU Ohio State 2018 Kyler Murray, Okla. Texas A&M 2017 Baker Mayfield, Okla. Texas Tech 2010 Cam Newton, Auburn Florida* 1945 Doc Blanchard, Army North Carolina * Also played at Blinn JC

With Nix and Penix, the Pac-12 has two Heisman finalists for the first time since 2010, when Stanford's Andrew Luck was the runner-up to Auburn's Cam Newton and Oregon running back LaMichael James finished third in the voting.

The Pac-12 is in its final season with its current membership before 10 schools depart, including Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten.

Daniels is trying to become the third LSU player to the win the Heisman and first since Joe Burrow in 2019 -- another transfer quarterback in his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Daniels had one of the most prolific seasons in Southeastern Conference history for the 13th-ranked Tigers (9-3), his second at LSU and fifth overall after starting his career at Arizona State, passing for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns and running for 1,134 yards and 10 TDs.

Jayden Daniels is trying to become the third player from LSU to win the Heisman Trophy. AP Photo/Derick Hingle

While Daniels went from the Pac-12 to the SEC and found stardom, Nix went the opposite way. After three years at Auburn, the former five-star recruit transferred to Oregon in 2022 and became one of the best players in the country, leading the eighth-ranked Ducks (11-2) to the Pac-12 title game.

Nix has completed 77.2% of his passes, which is slightly behind the major college football record, and has thrown for 4,145 yards and 40 TDs.

Buckeyes standout Harrison has 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 15 touchdowns, and his trip to New York gives No. 7 Ohio State (11-1) Heisman finalists in five of the past six seasons. His overall numbers lag behind those of some of the other star receivers around the country, but he was the most consistent threat for a Buckeyes offense that was breaking in a new starting quarterback and dealt with injuries to its supporting cast all season.

Penix is in his sixth college season after four injury-filled years at Indiana. He transferred to Washington in 2022 to play for coach Kalen DeBoer, his former offensive coordinator at Indiana, and has guided the second-ranked Huskies to 23 victories, a Pac-12 title and their second College Football Playoff appearance with 4,218 yards and 33 touchdowns this year.

The Huskies play Texas in the CFP semifinal, with the winner playing either Michigan or Alabama in the final.