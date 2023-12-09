Open Extended Reactions

Kentucky added another big offensive transfer Saturday when wide receiver Raymond Cottrell announced he was transferring to play for the Wildcats.

Cottrell was a true freshman at Texas A&M this past season and entered the transfer portal Nov. 13, a day after coach Jimbo Fisher was fired. The NCAA implemented a rule that any undergrad student-athletes have a 30-day window to enter their name in the transfer portal if their head coach leaves or is fired.

Cottrell was the No. 162 recruit in the 2023 cycle, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect out of Milton, Florida.

He played in just three games this season and would be eligible for a redshirt, giving him four years of eligibility remaining.

The coaching staff was able to get a commitment from Cottrell just three days after Georgia quarterback transfer Brock Vandagriff announced he too was transferring to Kentucky. Vandagriff had limited playing time at Georgia, but was also an ESPN 300 recruit out of high school and will help fill the void left by outgoing quarterback Devin Leary.

Kentucky's staff has prioritized getting help in the passing game after ranking 95th among all FBS teams in pass yards per game this season and 43rd in passing touchdowns.