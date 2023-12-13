Open Extended Reactions

DJ Uiagalelei is one of the top transfer quarterbacks available and will visit Florida State this weekend, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

Uiagalelei is transferring after spending one season at Oregon State and throwing for 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Beavers. He entered the transfer portal on November 30, with his first visit taking place this weekend.

"I have a good idea what I want to find out, what I want to ask, I'm just excited to get down there," Uiagalelei said to ESPN. "I have only been there for a game, I've never taken a visit there before in high school. So, I'm excited to talk to coach [Mike] Norvell, all the coaching staff there and see Tallahassee."

Uiagalelei has been in communication with FSU's coaches since entering the portal and this will be their opportunity for both sides to further build a relationship.

"I've had the quarterback coach come out and saw me last week in person," Uiagalelei said. "He came out to my house in Oregon and did a home visit with me. He's a cool guy, I like him a lot.

"The biggest thing is I just want go there and talk ball, football is the biggest thing for me. I just want to go there and talk ball and see what they see, I'm excited about it."

This is the second time he has transferred in his college career, first leaving Clemson after the 2022 season and now leaving Oregon State after head coach Jonathan Smith took the Michigan State job. Uiagalelei got a sense of confidence from his performance this past season and feels as though he can offer a lot to another program. He isn't expecting to be handed a starting job, but with one season of eligibility remaining, he wants to play at a high level.

"I've talked to a couple schools. I've talked to Mississippi State, Louisville and Florida State," Uiagalelei said. "And then a few schools have reached out to a couple of my coaches of mine. Ohio State reached out to one of my coaches, I haven't talked to them, but those are the schools that have reached out."

As of now, the Florida State trip this weekend is the only visit he has set up. He has been taking his time with the process and doesn't yet have a timeline for when he wants to make a decision. The visit this weekend might dictate how the rest of his process plays out.

"I'm not 100 percent sure. I just know right now I have the visit to Florida State," Uiagalelei said. "Then we'll see what happens after that. I'm really not sure what happens after this."