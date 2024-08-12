Open Extended Reactions

Maryland athletic director Damon Evans has received a two-year contract extension through the 2028-29 athletic year.

The new deal for Evans, who has led Maryland's athletics department since June 2018, runs through June 2029. In 2022, he signed a contract extension through June 2027, although Maryland didn't publicly announce that deal.

Evans' new contract increases his base salary to $1 million annually, up from $725,000. He also will receive $280,000 in annual supplemental income, increased from $120,000.

"In a transformative time in the collegiate landscape, Damon has proved to be an extremely effective leader in guiding our athletic department to championship heights, both on and off the playing fields," university president Darryll Pines said in a statement. "He has positioned our Terrapins for long-term success on the national stage and I couldn't be more pleased to have him leading the department for years to come."

Evans played football at Georgia and served as athletic director at his alma mater from 2004 to 2010. He came to Maryland in 2014 as senior associate athletic director and took over as interim athletic director in October 2017, after Kevin Anderson went on sabbatical.

During Evans' tenure as AD, Maryland has three national championships and 49 Big Ten championships or tournament titles -- the third most of any league member in the span. Evans hired football coach Mike Locksley in 2018 and men's basketball coach Kevin Willard in 2022.