COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Defensive end Darris Smith will miss the season for No. 11 Missouri after hurting his knee in practice, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday.

Smith transferred to Missouri from SEC rival Georgia, where he appeared in 16 games over his first two seasons. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound pass rusher was competing for a starting job with Michigan State transfer Zion Young.

"We are devastated by the injury to Darris," Drinkwitz said. "He was having an outstanding camp and was poised to have a great year. We will support Darris in his recovery and look forward to him returning stronger than before."

The Tigers return Johnny Walker Jr. at one defensive end spot, but they are trying to replace all-SEC pass rusher Darius Robinson on the opposite side of the line. Joe Moore III and Georgia Tech transfer Eddie Kelly also are in the mix for playing time.

Smith did not redshirt while at Georgia, so he still will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The Tigers open the season Aug. 29 against Murray State.