CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield on Thursday named Indiana transfer Brendan Sorsby as the Bearcats' starting quarterback for the Aug. 31 season opener against Towson.

The third-year player beat out Brady Lichtenberg and freshman Samaj Jones, a four-star recruit.

"He has worked hard to learn the offense, and he's made a lot of plays," Satterfield said of Sorsby. "I think he has earned the respect of his teammates, which is huge. There are so many little things that go into being the starter, and I think Brendan has handled himself well.

"He has a quiet confidence about himself but he shows humility too, which I like in a quarterback."

Sorsby played two seasons with the Hoosiers, starting seven games. He threw for 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023.

Cincinnati went 3-9 in 2023, its first season under Satterfield.