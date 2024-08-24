Open Extended Reactions

Virginia named Anthony Colandrea its starting quarterback Saturday, selecting the sophomore over veteran Tony Muskett.

Colandrea played in eight games last season as a true freshman, setting the school's freshman single-season records for completions (154), passing yards (1,958) and total offense (2,183). He threw for more passing yards than any other true freshman Power 5 quarterback.

Muskett transferred to Virginia last season from Monmouth and won the starting job, but multiple injuries forced him to the sideline. In his place, Colandrea showed the type of playmaking ability to elevate the offense, but he also made his fair share of mistakes -- throwing nine interceptions to his 13 touchdown passes. When Muskett decided to return to Virginia for one final season, that opened the quarterback competition once again.

At ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, coach Tony Elliott noted the way both quarterbacks had handled the competition.

"What they've done is they've found the value in each other and how much they need each other to bring out the best in them," Elliott said. "I want to win. I know that both of them want to win. I believe we can win with either one.

"With AC, you don't want to take away what makes him special. But you also have to get him to understand that there's more to the position than just confidence. That's where I'm seeing AC really starting to buy in, just becoming a complete quarterback."