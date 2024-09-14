Open Extended Reactions

Colorado State star Tory Horton, one of the country's top wide receivers, is a game-time decision against Colorado on Saturday, sources told ESPN.

Horton had been questionable with a leg injury, but he returned to practice on Friday and is expected to attempt to play against the Buffaloes.

He will be monitored in warm-ups before a determination, but there's optimism that he'll attempt to play.

Horton put on one of the best individual performances of 2023 against Colorado last season. He caught 16 passes for 133 yards and also threw for a touchdown pass. He's considered a potential Top 100 NFL draft pick and offers an intriguing match-up with star Colorado star defensive back Travis Hunter.

Horton led Colorado State last year with 96 receptions for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns. The Rams retaining Horton was a huge offseason victory, as he's one of the country's most productive wide receivers.

Through two games this season, he's caught eight passes for 96 yards.

Colorado won last year's match-up between the schools, 43-35 in overtime, in Boulder. Colorado came back from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit. The game was marred by 27 penalties.