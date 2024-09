2024 college football Week 4: Top 25 betting odds, lines

Open Extended Reactions

Week 4 of the 2024 college football season is filled with plenty of intriguing matchups as inter-conference games take the spotlight and new rivalries start to emerge among realignment.

There are three games between top-25 teams facing each other for the first time in-conference. The week is highlighted by a showdown between No. 11 USC and No. 18 Michigan from the Big House. No. 12 Utah visits Stillwater to meet No. 14 Oklahoma State and No. 6 Tennessee will welcome No. 15 Oklahoma to the SEC.

Here are all the odds and lines for games with Top 25 teams on the Week 4 slate.

All odds are accurate as of timestamp. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

No. 24 Illinois at No. 22 Nebraska -7.5

Friday, 8:00 PM ET, FOX

Records: Illinois 3-0; Nebraska 3-0

Opening Line: Nebraska -8.5, O/U 43.5 (-115)

Money line: Illinois (+260); Nebraska (-320)

Over/Under: 42.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection Nebraska by 7.7 points, 69% probability to win game

Marshall at No. 3 Ohio State -40

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, FOX

Records: Marshall 1-1; Ohio State 2-0

Opening Line: Ohio State -39.5, O/U 51.5 (-110)

Money line: Off

Over/Under: 52.5 (O -105, U 115)

FPI Projection Ohio State by 31.5 points, 97% probability to win game

NC State at No. 21 Clemson -18.5

Saturday, 12:00 PM ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: NC State 2-1; Clemson 1-1

Opening Line: Clemson -16.5, O/U 48.5 (-115)

Money line: NC State (+750); Clemson (-1200)

Over/Under: 44.5 (O EVEN, U 120)

FPI Projection Clemson by 18.5 points, 88% probability to win game

Arkansas State at No. 20 Iowa State -21

Saturday, 2:00 PM ET, ESPN+

Records: Arkansas State 2-1; Iowa State 2-0

Opening Line: Iowa State -20.5, O/U 51.5 (-105)

Money line: Arkansas State (+1000); Iowa State (-1800)

Over/Under: 51.5 (O -105, U 115)

FPI Projection Iowa State by 14.6 points, 83% probability to win game

Kent State at No. 10 Penn State -49

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, BTN

Records: Kent State 0-3; Penn State 2-0

Opening Line: Penn State -49.5, O/U 54.5 (-110)

Money line: Off

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Penn State by 50.5 points, >99% probability to win game

No. 11 USC -4.5 at No. 18 Michigan

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, CBS

Records: USC 2-0; Michigan 2-1

Opening Line: Michigan +6.5, O/U 47.5 (-105)

Money line: USC (-210); Michigan (+175)

Over/Under: 43.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection USC by 2.9 points, 57% probability to win game

Miami (OH) at No. 17 Notre Dame -28

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, NBC, Peacock

Records: Miami (OH) 0-2; Notre Dame 2-1

Opening Line: Notre Dame -26.5, O/U 44.5 (-110)

Money line: Miami (OH) (+2000); Notre Dame (-5000)

Over/Under: 43.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Notre Dame by 31.2 points, 97% probability to win game

Georgia Tech at No. 19 Louisville -10.5

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, ESPN2

Records: Georgia Tech 3-1; Louisville 2-0

Opening Line: Louisville -10.5, O/U 57.5 (-110)

Money line: Georgia Tech (+320); Louisville (-400)

Over/Under: 57.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Louisville by 12 points, 78% probability to win game

Buffalo at No. 23 Northern Illinois -13.5

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, ESPN+

Records: Buffalo 2-1; Northern Illinois 2-0

Opening Line: Northern Illinois -14.5, O/U 44.5 (-120)

Money line: Buffalo (+425); Northern Illinois (-550)

Over/Under: 43.5 (O -115, U -115)

FPI Projection Northern Illinois by 12.2 points, 79% probability to win game

UCLA at No. 16 LSU -22.5

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: UCLA 1-1; LSU 2-1

Opening Line: LSU -22.5, O/U 56.5 (-110)

Money line: UCLA (+1100); LSU (-2000)

Over/Under: 56.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection LSU by 18.7 points, 88% probability to win game

No. 12 Utah at No. 14 Oklahoma State -2.5

Saturday, 4:00 PM ET, FOX

Records: Utah 3-0; Oklahoma State 3-0

Opening Line: Oklahoma State -2.5, O/U 52.5 (-110)

Money line: Utah (+115); Oklahoma State (-135)

Over/Under: 52.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Oklahoma State by 3.9 points, 60% probability to win game

Vanderbilt at No. 7 Missouri -20

Saturday, 4:15 PM ET, SEC Network

Records: Vanderbilt 2-1; Missouri 3-0

Opening Line: Missouri -21, O/U 52.5 (-110)

Money line: Vanderbilt (+750); Missouri (-1200)

Over/Under: 52.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Missouri by 18.6 points, 88% probability to win game

No. 8 Miami -17 at South Florida

Saturday, 7:00 PM ET, ESPN

Records: Miami 3-0; South Florida 2-1

Opening Line: South Florida +17.5, O/U 65.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Miami (-900); South Florida (+600)

Over/Under: 65.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Miami by 16.4 points, 85% probability to win game

No. 6 Tennessee -6.5 at No. 15 Oklahoma

Saturday, 7:30 PM ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Tennessee 3-0; Oklahoma 3-0

Opening Line: Oklahoma +7.5, O/U 58.5 (-115)

Money line: Tennessee (-250); Oklahoma (+210)

Over/Under: 56.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Tennessee by 8.6 points, 72% probability to win game

Bowling Green at No. 25 Texas A&M -22.5

Saturday, 7:30 PM ET, ESPN+, SECN+

Records: Bowling Green 1-1; Texas A&M 2-1

Opening Line: Texas A&M -23, O/U 52.5 (-110)

Money line: Bowling Green (+1000); Texas A&M (-1800)

Over/Under: 51.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Texas A&M by 21.2 points, 91% probability to win game

Georgia Southern at No. 5 Ole Miss -34.5

Saturday, 7:45 PM ET, SEC Network

Records: Georgia Southern 2-1; Ole Miss 3-0

Opening Line: Ole Miss -35.5, O/U 65.5 (-105)

Money line: Georgia Southern (+2500); Ole Miss (-7500)

Over/Under: 67.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Ole Miss by 31.9 points, 97% probability to win game

UL Monroe at No. 1 Texas -44

Saturday, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN+, SECN+

Records: UL Monroe 2-0; Texas 3-0

Opening Line: Texas -45, O/U 52.5 (-110)

Money line: Off

Over/Under: 52.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Texas by 43.6 points, 99% probability to win game

No. 13 Kansas State -7 at BYU

Saturday, 10:30 PM ET, ESPN

Records: Kansas State 3-0; BYU 3-0

Opening Line: BYU +7.5, O/U 47.5 (-115)

Money line: Kansas State (-275); BYU (+225)

Over/Under: 48.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Kansas State by 7.9 points, 70% probability to win game