Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal in talks to sign Gyökeres

The Football Reporters discuss how Mikel Arteta's decisions on his squad have shaped Arsenal's push for the Premier League title. (2:21)

Arsenal are looking at Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Šeško, while MLS and Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Will Arsenal sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres? (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Arsenal are in negotiations to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres but RB Leipzig's Benjamin Šeško remains the Gunners' priority, reports Football Transfers. Gyökeres will be available for €65 million and wants playing time assurances, while his hopes to play in the UEFA Champions League could be an obstacle to Newcastle United's interest in the 26-year-old.

- Saudi Arabian and MLS clubs have shown an interest in Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, reports Nicolo Schira. The 33-year-old's contract ends in the summer, and there is no agreement to extend it. The Belgium international could accept one of the big money offers if he decides to leave the Etihad.

- Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson is high on Liverpool's list of transfer options, but they would have to pay between £40m and £50m to sign the USMNT international in January, reports Football Insider. The Reds will also face competition from Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal following the 27-year-old's impressive performances this term.

- Diego León has signed the documents to join Manchester United, reports Fabrizio Romano, although the left-back will only move from Cerro Porteño in July 2025 once he has turned 18 years old. The move will be worth an initial $4M with $1M in easily achieved add-ons and $2M to $3M in extra add-ons.

- Juventus are looking to sign Feyenoord defender Dávid Hancko in the summer but the Dutch club is reportedly unwilling to let the 27-year-old leave in January, reports Sky Sports Italia. There hasn't yet been an offer made but I Bianconeri's interest is concrete and Hancko has already approved the idea of joining Thiago Motta's squad.

-Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, who is on loan at RB Leipzig, remains on Bayern Munich's list of options for the summer but there have been no new talks or negotiations, reports Florian Plettenberg. Bayern are currently focused on contract renewals while the 21-year-old is concentrating on making his comeback for Die Roten Bullen.