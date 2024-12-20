Stephen A. Smith explains why the pressure is on Lamar Jackson to deliver a win for the Ravens against the Steelers. (1:43)

Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens waived disgruntled wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Friday, ending his drama-filled seven weeks with the team.

Johnson, who was acquired by the Ravens from the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 29, can be claimed by a team starting Monday at 4 p.m.

Johnson's time with the Ravens amounted to 1 catch, 6 yards receiving, 39 snaps and a lot of frustration. He was suspended by Baltimore for one game after he refused to play Dec. 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles and was then excused from team activities this past week.

His departure comes at a time when the Ravens could use him the most. Baltimore might be very thin on experienced wide receivers after ruling out Nelson Agholor (concussion) and listing Rashod Bateman (foot) as questionable for Saturday's pivotal AFC North game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The lack of proven depth at wide receiver led the Ravens to send a fifth-round pick to the Panthers for Johnson and a sixth-round selection. Johnson, who was the leading receiver for Carolina at the time, failed to get significant playing time in four games for Baltimore and its No. 3 passing attack in the league.

In the 24-19 loss to the Eagles, Johnson suited up but then decided not to play, according to the team. The Ravens needed him because Bateman was ruled out in the second half of that game with a knee injury.

Three days later, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta announced that Johnson had been suspended for one game, describing the disciplinary action as a "difficult decision." When the suspension ended, Baltimore said it was mutually decided that Johnson would be excused from team activities for this week.

Now, the Ravens have moved on, closing out one of the most puzzling trades in team history. A third-round draft pick in 2019 by the Steelers, Johnson has totaled 422 catches for 4,726 yards and 28 touchdowns for Pittsburgh, Carolina and Baltimore.

Baltimore is dealing with other issues at wide receiver as well. There had been hope Agholor could get cleared from the concussion protocol for Saturday's game. But on Friday the Ravens downgraded their No. 3 wide receiver to out, an untimely loss for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the NFL's top-ranked offense.

In addition to not having Agholor and Johnson, Baltimore could be without Bateman, who was walking with a protective boot in the locker room Thursday.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined to comment on Bateman's status Thursday.

"I really have nothing to report on any of that stuff," Harbaugh said. "We'll be working through all of those things in the next few hours and few days even, but we'll be in good shape and be ready to roll on [Saturday]."

The Ravens' only healthy wide receiver on the 53-man roster who has caught more than 10 passes this season is Zay Flowers, who leads Baltimore with 66 receptions for 916 yards. The other wide receivers are Tylan Wallace, who has 10 catches for 191 yards, and rookie fourth-round pick Devontez Walker, who made his first career catch -- a 21-yard touchdown -- Sunday.

The Steelers also won't be at full strength at wide receiver. Pittsburgh ruled out leading receiver George Pickens (hamstring) for a third straight game.

Saturday's game in Baltimore is the biggest matchup in the AFC North this season. If Pittsburgh (10-4) wins, the Steelers will clinch their first division title since 2020. If Baltimore (9-5) wins, the Ravens will tie the Steelers atop the AFC North and have a 45% chance of capturing the division, according to ESPN Analytics.