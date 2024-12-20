Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers safety DeShon Elliott has been downgraded and will not play in Saturday's game against the Ravens, leaving the team without its top run defender for a second week in a row.

Elliott (hamstring) didn't practice in the team's first two practices of the week and was initially listed as doubtful after limited participation Thursday. The Steelers will also be without wide receiver George Pickens, who is dealing with a hamstring injury as well.

Though Elliott missed the Eagles game, the Steelers still managed to limit NFL leading rusher Saquon Barkley to 65 yards on 19 carries.

In the first meeting with the Ravens, Elliott, who was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2018 draft, had two tackles, a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery. In that game, the Steelers held running back Derrick Henry to 65 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

On the season, Elliott leads the Steelers with 96 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, an interception, 3 fumble recoveries and 2 forced fumbles.