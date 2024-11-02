Take a look at how Ashton Jeanty's game-breaking abilities continue to be a nightmare for opposing defenses this season, transforming Boise State into a potential playoff contender. (0:51)

Ashton Jeanty is chasing history.

Through eight games of the 2024 season, the Boise State Broncos running back has already amassed 1,525 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.

Jeanty is the runaway favorite to finish first in just about every conceivable rushing statistic this season. But he could be on track for even more. Legendary Oklahoma State Cowboys and Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders holds the FBS records for most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in a single season, posting 2,628 yards and 37 touchdowns in 1988.

As of Nov. 1, Jeanty is on pace to end his regular-season campaign just short of Sanders' respective bars in total rushing yards and touchdowns. But Jeanty's numbers don't tell the full story. In Boise State's game against FCS Portland State, the star running back only played the first half -- totaling 11 carries. Additionally, with Boise State in position to make the Mountain West championship -- and eligible for the College Football Playoff -- Jeanty could potentially play as many as five more games after the regular season ends.

Given the next three Broncos games come against conference foes, Jeanty seems destined for a heavy workload. At his current yards-per-rush average of 8 and if Jeanty continues to receive a substantial number of carries over the season's final months, he could make a real push for breaking the record.

We'll be tracking Jeanty's performances weekly and where he stands with reference to Sanders' long-standing mark.

Week 1 vs. Georgia Southern: 20 carries, 217 yards, 6 touchdowns

Week 2 vs. Oregon: 25 carries, 192 yards, 3 touchdowns

Week 3: BYE

Week 4 vs. Portland State: 11 carries, 127 yards, 0 touchdowns

Week 5 vs. Washington State: 26 carries, 259 yards, 4 touchdowns

Week 6 vs. Utah State: 13 carries, 186 yards, 3 touchdowns

Week 7 vs. Hawaii: 31 carries, 217 yards, 1 touchdown

Week 8: BYE

Week 9 vs. UNLV: 33 carries, 128 yards, 1 touchdown

Week 10 vs. San Diego State: 31 carries, 149 yards, 2 touchdowns

Season total: 190 carries, 1,525 yards, 20 touchdowns