West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley is out and has been replaced by Jeff Koonz for the rest of the season, the school announced Tuesday.

Lesley had served as West Virginia's primary coordinator since 2021 and had been on coach Neal Brown's staff at WVU and Troy since 2016.

"I met with Coach Lesley this morning and informed him that we are making a change at the defensive coordinator position," coach Neal Brown said in a statement. "These decisions are never easy, but I'm confident this change is in the best interest of our program and puts us in the best position to finish strong. Jeff Koonz will step up and serve as the defensive coordinator moving forward. I know he and our entire staff will do everything they can to help us succeed."

The Mountaineers are 45th nationally in points allowed and have allowed 99 points in their past three games.

Lesley was nominated for the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant, in 2020 and 2021, and oversaw a defense that led the Big 12 in sacks and improved its pressure numbers last season. He initially coached defensive line for Brown at Troy and WVU before adding a defensive coordinator title in 2020.

Koonz has served as West Virginia's inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator since 2020 under Brown. He last held a defensive coordinator title at Cincinnati in 2016.

The Mountaineers (4-4) are off this week before visiting Cincinnati on Nov. 9.