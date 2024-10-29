Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State offensive tackle Zen Michalski, who was carted off late in Saturday's win over Nebraska, could return this week at No. 3 Penn State.

Coach Ryan Day said there hasn't been a determination on Michalski's status. Michalski made his first start in place of Josh Simmons, who suffered a season-ending left knee injury in Ohio State's Oct. 12 loss at Oregon. After Michalski suffered a lower-body injury in the fourth quarter, Ohio State moved Donovan Jackson from left guard to left tackle.

Day said a determination on whether Michalski starts at Penn State will be made after he's cleared to return. Jackson would be the other option to start at left tackle.

"I don't think we've made a decision on that yet," Day said. "We'll have to first see if he can go, and then go from there. There were definitely plays in the game where he got beat, and he was battling in there, but then once he got injured, that obviously changed things. He did not grade out a champion in the game and had some tough plays that caused some negative plays, but we know what we see in practice, and we've got to continue to support him."

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said Jackson "could play anywhere along the offensive line" and is "extremely confident" in the senior, a two-time first-team All-Big Ten guard. The Buckeyes had only 64 rushing yards against Nebraska, less than half of their total in any other game, and a season-low 21 points.

Ohio State is set to get starting safety Lathan Ransom back from injury. Day said Ransom, who is tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles and fourth on the team with 26 tackles, will go through the full practice week after missing the Nebraska game with an undisclosed injury.