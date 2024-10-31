Open Extended Reactions

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke will return from a thumb injury and start vs. Michigan State on Saturday, coach Curt Cignetti announced on his radio show Thursday night.

Rourke injured his right thumb in a 56-7 win over Nebraska on Oct. 19. He had surgery on Oct. 21 and sat out this past weekend's 31-17 victory over Washington.

Indiana had been expecting Rourke to return this week. Cignetti said Monday he was "optimistic" Rourke could play this week and that he had begun throwing in practice.

Rourke has completed 74.6% of his passes this season for 1,941 yards and 15 touchdowns to only three interceptions.

The 13th-ranked Hoosiers could reach 9-0 for the first time by beating the Spartans (4-4, 2-3) and claiming the Old Brass Spittoon.