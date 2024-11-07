Arch Manning throws a great pass to Johntay Cook II to give Texas a 49-7 lead over UTSA. (0:23)

Texas wide receiver Johntay Cook II, a once highly touted recruit, is no longer with the program.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed Cook is moving on during a video conference Thursday, calling it a mutual decision.

"We have nothing but respect for he and his family," Sarkisian said. "We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."

Cook was the No. 26 overall player in the ESPN 300 for 2023.

The sophomore from DeSoto, Texas, had eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns this season for the Longhorns, who debuted at No. 5 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Cook ranked sixth among Longhorns wide receivers in targets this season while playing behind starters Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden and DeAndre Moore Jr. and has caught just one pass since Texas entered SEC play.

Underclassmen players cannot enter the NCAA transfer portal until Dec. 9.