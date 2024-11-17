Open Extended Reactions

Baylor coach Dave Aranda will return next season, a school spokesman confirmed Saturday.

The new-look Bears became bowl eligible Saturday, moving to 6-4 with a 49-35 victory at West Virginia, their first win in Morgantown in seven tries.

After starting 2-4 and 0-3 in the Big 12, Baylor has won four straight games.

Aranda, who was LSU's defensive coordinator on the 2019 national championship team, won a Big 12 title in his second season as a head coach in 2021 with a 12-2 record and a No. 5 postseason ranking. But after struggling through 6-7 and 3-9 seasons the past two years, he was firmly on the hot seat.