Jadan Baugh sprints past the LSU defense and gives Florida a 27-16 lead in the final minutes vs. LSU. (0:42)

With the college football regular-season calendar winding down, team social media accounts continued to cook with post-victory jabs.

The Florida Gators earned their first win over a ranked team this season Saturday, handling the No. 21 LSU Tigers 27-16 in Gainesville.

Following the win, the Gators' social media page took an aim at LSU head coach Brian Kelly, posting a GIF of him banging a table in frustration with the caption "Please don't damage our tables coach."

Please don't damage our tables coach. pic.twitter.com/iN66QdkZYC — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 17, 2024

Florida also referenced Baton Rouge rapper Lil Boosie's "Set It Off" in its postgame caption, with the song being a staple of Tigers home games in Death Valley.

Here's a look at some of the best postgame jabs from Week 12 of the college football season.

The Ohio State Buckeyes cruised to their fourth consecutive victory, brushing off an early score by the Northwestern Wildcats en route to a 31-7 win.

With Northwestern's Ryan Field in the process of being torn down and rebuilt, the Wildcats' home game was played at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Following the result, the Ohio State social media team took a shot at the field's usual purpose, as well as the Buckeyes' productive offensive outing.

Bases were empty ⚾️ but the end zones were full 🙌🏈 pic.twitter.com/MUk6z2l170 — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) November 16, 2024

It might not have been the prettiest win for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs -- all 12 of the team's points came from field goals -- but the Bulldogs secured a triumph on the road against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Few teams have a more distinctive mascot than the Hilltoppers' Big Red, a fact the Bulldogs took advantage of with a postgame caption and an emoji-based jab.

How it started: 👀



How it's going: 🫣 pic.twitter.com/sinWXw3f7Q — LA Tech Football 🏈 (@LATechFB) November 16, 2024

The renewal of one of the old Southwest Conference's best rivalries didn't disappoint, with the Texas Longhorns gritting out a 20-10 slugfest win against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for a pair of scores in the win, including a fourth-quarter strike to Matthew Golden that put the game away.

There wasn't much love for Texas among the home faithful in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and the Longhorns trolled Razorbacks fans after the game by flipping a photo of a "horns down" flag brought to the contest upside down.

Fixed it for y'all 🤘⬆️ pic.twitter.com/tZ3zS4GAAB — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 16, 2024

The Syracuse Orange moved to 7-3 with their win against the California Golden Bears, clinching just their second seven-plus win season since 2018. LeQuint Allen racked up 109 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 23 carries.

The Orange opted for a geography-oriented troll, poking fun at Cal's location along the Hayward fault line. The troll came in the form of a graphic displaying a fault line making the shape of a ''W" on the Golden Bears' field, captioned "Our fault."

In a clash of teams with similarly worded mascots, it was the Stanford Cardinal who pulled off the upset, taking down the No. 19 Louisville Cardinals by way of a 52-yard field goal from Emmet Kenney as time expired.

Stanford paid homage to the slight difference between the teams' respective nicknames, posting a meme referencing a line from the 2010 film "The Social Network."