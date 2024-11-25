Carson Beck shines in the first half, throwing four touchdowns in Georgia's blowout win over UMass. (1:11)

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne might be sidelined for a couple of more weeks with a rib injury, but the No. 10 Bulldogs' thin backfield could be getting a little deeper before a potential CFP appearance.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart told reporters Monday that tailbacks Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson II are ramping up their reps in practice and could be close to returning.

Georgia plays rival Georgia Tech at home Friday night (7:30 pm. ET, ABC/ESPN+). The Bulldogs will face the winner of Saturday night's game between No. 3 Texas and No. 15 Texas A&M in the SEC championship game on Dec. 7.

"Branson and Rod have both looked good in the last week in terms of picking up their pace, running, cutting," Smart said. "We're going to progress them today. They're going to do more today than they have. I guess y'all saw them run Saturday. They did more yesterday. We're day by day with those guys, but there's a possibility so we're excited about them getting back to work."

Etienne, a Florida transfer, had emerged as Georgia's top tailback with 477 yards with seven scores. He didn't play in last week's 59-21 victory over UMass and had only 13 carries combined in games against Ole Miss and Florida.

In Etienne's absence, freshman Nate Frazier has carried the load. He ran for a career-high 136 yards with three touchdowns against the Minutemen.

Branson Robinson, the No. 1 running back prospect in the Class of 2022, according to ESPN Recruiting, missed the past four games with a sprained MCL. He was sidelined for all of the 2023 season while recovering from a torn ACL.

Roderick Robinson was Georgia's top returning rusher from 2023 but missed the first 11 games after suffering a turf toe injury in the preseason that required surgery.

Smart said defensive lineman Christen Miller is questionable to play against Georgia Tech after suffering a dislocated shoulder against UMass, while Smart is hoping that receivers Dillon Bell (ankle) and Anthony Evans (hamstring) will be able to return.