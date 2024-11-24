The new AP Top 25 college football poll is out. Three top-10 teams lost -- No. 5 and previously undefeated Indiana Hoosiers, No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels.
The Hoosiers went down to the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes while the Rebels were the latest ranked SEC team to get upset by the Florida Gators. Bama lost, 24-3, to the Oklahoma Sooners.
In all, seven ranked teams lost in Week 13. What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.
Stats courtesy of ESPN Research.
All times Eastern
1. Oregon Ducks
Previous ranking: 1
2024 record: 11-0
Week 13 result: Idle
What's next: Saturday vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m., NBC
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
Previous ranking: 2
2024 record: 10-1
Week 13 result: Defeated Indiana 38-15
Stat to know: Ohio State held Indiana to 151 yards of offense, the fourth-fewest yards allowed to an AP top-5 opponent in the past 20 seasons.
What's next: Saturday vs. Michigan, noon, Fox
3. Texas Longhorns
Previous ranking: 3
2024 record: 10-1
Week 13 result: Defeated Kentucky 31-14
Stat to know: Texas has won 10 games in consecutive seasons for the first time since doing so in nine consecutive seasons from 2001-09.
What's next: Saturday at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., ABC
4. Penn State Nittany Lions
Previous ranking: 4
2024 record: 10-1
Week 13 result: Defeated Minnesota 26-25
Stat to know: Tyler Warren overtook Mike Gesicki for the most receiving yards by a tight end in program history. Warren is the first tight end in program history with at least 1,500 receiving yards.
What's next: Saturday vs. Maryland, 3:30 p.m., BTN
5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Previous ranking: 6
2024 record: 10-1
Week 13 result: Defeated Army 49-14
Stat to know: Notre Dame has won five games by 35 or more points this season, tied for the second most in a season in program history.
What's next: Saturday at USC, 3:30 p.m., CBS
6. Georgia Bulldogs
Previous ranking: 8
2024 record: 9-2
Week 13 result: Defeated UMass 59-21
Stat to know: In the game, Carson Beck joined Aaron Murray, Stetson Bennett and Matthew Stafford as the only Georgia QBs to throw four touchdown passes in a half.
What's next: Friday vs. Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
7. Tennessee Volunteers
Previous ranking: 10
2024 record: 9-2
Week 13 result: Defeated UTEP 56-0
Stat to know: Tennessee has averaged a 58.5-point margin of victory in nonconference games, the highest average by an SEC team in the AP poll era (since 1936).
What's next: Saturday at Vanderbilt, noon, ABC/ESPN+
8. Miami Hurricanes
Previous ranking: 11
2024 record: 10-1
Week 12 result: Defeated Wake Forest 42-14
Stat to know: In the game, Cam Ward broke the Miami single-season record for passing yards. He also had his fourth game with at least one passing and rushing score.
What's next: Saturday at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
9. SMU Mustangs
Previous ranking: 13
2024 record: 10-1
Week 13 result: Defeated Virginia 33-7
Stat to know: SMU has won 10 consecutive road games, tying it with Texas for the longest active streak in FBS.
What's next: Saturday vs. Cal, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
10. Indiana Hoosiers
Previous ranking: 5
2024 record: 10-1
Week 13 result: Lost to Ohio State 38-15
Stat to know: Indiana now has 71 losses to AP top-five teams, tying Tennessee for the most such losses in FBS history.
What's next: Saturday vs. Purdue, 7 p.m., FS1
11. Boise State Broncos
Previous ranking: 12
2024 record: 10-1
Week 13 result: Defeated Wyoming 17-13
Stat to know: Ashton Jeanty now has 2,062 yards rushing and 27 rushing scores for the season. He's the fifth FBS player to reach at least 2,000 rushing yards and 25 rushing TDs, joining Derrick Henry (Alabama, 2015), Melvin Gordon (Wisconsin, 2014), Kevin Smith (UCF, 2007) and Ricky Williams (Texas, 1998).
What's next: Friday vs. Oregon State, noon, Fox
12. Clemson Tigers
Previous ranking: 17
2024 record: 9-2
Week 13 result: Defeated The Citadel 51-14
Stat to know: Clemson has reach nine wins for the 13th consecutive season, second only to Alabama (16) for the longest-active streak.
What's next: Saturday vs. South Carolina, noon, ESPN
13. Alabama Crimson Tide
Previous ranking: 7
2024 record: 8-3
Week 13 result: Lost to Oklahoma 24-3
Stat to know: Alabama's three points were the fewest it had scored since 2004. It also snapped a streak of 182 consecutive games scoring 10 or more points. The last time the Tide were held under 10 points was 2011.
What's next: Saturday vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
14. Arizona State Sun Devils
Previous ranking: 21
2024 record: 9-2
Week 13 result: Defeated BYU 28-23
Stat to know: Arizona State has now won four games in a row in a season for the first time since 2016.
What's next: Saturday at Arizona, 3:30 p.m., Fox
15. Ole Miss Rebels
Previous ranking: 9
2024 record: 8-3
Week 13 result: Lost to Florida 24-17
Stat to know: This was Jaxson Dart's first multi-interception game since 2021.
What's next: Friday vs. Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
16. South Carolina Gamecocks
Previous ranking: 19
2024 record: 8-3
Week 13 result: Defeated Wofford 56-12
Stat to know: In the game, LaNorris Sellers became the fifth player in South Carolina history with 15 passing touchdowns and five rushing scores in a season.
What's next: Saturday at Clemson, noon, ESPN
17. Iowa State Cyclones
Previous ranking: 22
2024 record: 9-2
Week 13 result: Defeated Utah 31-28
Stat to know: Jayden Higgins has eight touchdown receptions this season, the most by an Iowa State player in a single season since Hakeem Butler in 2018 (9).
What's next: Saturday vs. Kansas State
18. Tulane Green Wave
Previous ranking: 20
2024 record: 9-2
Week 13 result: Idle
What's next: Thursday vs. Memphis, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
19. BYU Cougars
Previous ranking: 14
2024 record: 9-2
Week 13 result: Lost to Arizona State 28-23
Stat to know: BYU is now 0-37 when trailing by at least 20 points in a game.
What's next: Saturday vs. Houston
20. Texas A&M Aggies
Previous ranking: 15
2024 record: 8-3
Week 13 result: Lost to Auburn 43-41 (4 OT)
Stat to know: The loss snapped Texas A&M's streak of seven consecutive overtime wins. The streak ended one short of tying South Florida (2003-10) for the record with eight straight such wins.
What's next: Saturday vs. Texas, 7:30 p.m., ABC
21. UNLV Rebels
Previous ranking: 23
2024 record: 9-2
Week 13 result: Defeated San Jose State 27-16
Stat to know: UNLV won in San Jose for the first time since 1993.
What's next: Saturday vs. Nevada, 8 p.m., CBSSN
22. Illinois Fighting Illini
Previous ranking: 24
2024 record: 8-3
Week 13 result: Defeated Rutgers 38-31
Stat to know: Illinois scored 23 points in the fourth quarter including the winning touchdown with four seconds left.
What's next: Saturday at Northwestern, noon, BTN
23. Colorado Buffaloes
Previous ranking: 16
2024 record: 8-3
Week 13 result: Lost to Kansas 37-21
Stat to know: Colorado gave up 331 rushing yards. The Buffaloes allowed 146 more rushing yards than their next closest game this season, which was a loss to Kansas State (185 rushing yards).
What's next: Friday vs. Oklahoma State, noon, ABC/ESPN+
24. Missouri Tigers
Previous ranking: NR
2024 record: 8-3
Week 13 result: Defeated Mississippi State 39-20
Stat to know: Marcus Carroll, who had three rushing scores, joined Larry Rountree III (two games in 2020) and Brad Smith (four games in 2005) as the only Missouri players in the past 20 seasons to have multiple such games in a season.
What's next: Saturday vs. Arkansas, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network
25. Army Black Knights
Previous ranking: 18
2024 record: 9-1
Week 13 result: Lost to Notre Dame 49-14
Stat to know: The 35-point loss is Army's largest loss as an AP-ranked team in program history. It surpasses a 34-point loss to Michigan in 1956.
What's next: Saturday vs. UTSA, noon, CBSSN