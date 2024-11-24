Oklahoma's Eli Bowen picks off Jalen Milroe, leading to a short touchdown on the other end for the Sooners. (0:40)

The new AP Top 25 college football poll is out. Three top-10 teams lost -- No. 5 and previously undefeated Indiana Hoosiers, No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels.

The Hoosiers went down to the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes while the Rebels were the latest ranked SEC team to get upset by the Florida Gators. Bama lost, 24-3, to the Oklahoma Sooners.

In all, seven ranked teams lost in Week 13. What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Previous ranking: 1

2024 record: 11-0

Week 13 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: 2

2024 record: 10-1

Week 13 result: Defeated Indiana 38-15

Stat to know: Ohio State held Indiana to 151 yards of offense, the fourth-fewest yards allowed to an AP top-5 opponent in the past 20 seasons.

What's next: Saturday vs. Michigan, noon, Fox

Previous ranking: 3

2024 record: 10-1

Week 13 result: Defeated Kentucky 31-14

Stat to know: Texas has won 10 games in consecutive seasons for the first time since doing so in nine consecutive seasons from 2001-09.

What's next: Saturday at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 4

2024 record: 10-1

Week 13 result: Defeated Minnesota 26-25

Stat to know: Tyler Warren overtook Mike Gesicki for the most receiving yards by a tight end in program history. Warren is the first tight end in program history with at least 1,500 receiving yards.

What's next: Saturday vs. Maryland, 3:30 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 6

2024 record: 10-1

Week 13 result: Defeated Army 49-14

Stat to know: Notre Dame has won five games by 35 or more points this season, tied for the second most in a season in program history.

What's next: Saturday at USC, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Previous ranking: 8

2024 record: 9-2

Week 13 result: Defeated UMass 59-21

Stat to know: In the game, Carson Beck joined Aaron Murray, Stetson Bennett and Matthew Stafford as the only Georgia QBs to throw four touchdown passes in a half.

What's next: Friday vs. Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Previous ranking: 10

2024 record: 9-2

Week 13 result: Defeated UTEP 56-0

Stat to know: Tennessee has averaged a 58.5-point margin of victory in nonconference games, the highest average by an SEC team in the AP poll era (since 1936).

What's next: Saturday at Vanderbilt, noon, ABC/ESPN+

Previous ranking: 11

2024 record: 10-1

Week 12 result: Defeated Wake Forest 42-14

Stat to know: In the game, Cam Ward broke the Miami single-season record for passing yards. He also had his fourth game with at least one passing and rushing score.

What's next: Saturday at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., ESPN