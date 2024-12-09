Open Extended Reactions

Cal is set to hire Bryan Harsin, the former coach at Auburn, Boise State and Arkansas State, as offensive coordinator, and a deal could be finalized soon, sources told ESPN.

Harsin, 48, has been out of coaching since being fired by Auburn in October 2022. He spent less than two seasons at Auburn after compiling a 69-19 record with Boise State, his alma mater, and spending the 2013 season at Arkansas State. Harsin is 85-36 overall as an FBS coach.

Cal last week said that it was looking for a new offensive coordinator for the 2025 season. Mike Bloesch held the role this year and has coached Cal's offensive line the past two seasons.

Harsin's hiring will reunite him with Bears coach Justin Wilcox, who served as Boise State's defensive coordinator while Harsin was the team's offensive coordinator from 2006 to 2009 under head coach Chris Petersen.

Harsin, a former Boise State quarterback who spent a decade as an assistant there, also spent two seasons as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas in 2011 and 2012 before getting his first head-coaching job at Arkansas State.