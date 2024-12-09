Paul Finebaum reacts to Bill Belichick's interview with North Carolina and says he'd be a great hire for the Tar Heels or any program in the South. (1:00)

Talks between North Carolina and Bill Belichick for the school's open head-coaching job remain ongoing, according to sources.

Sources told ESPN that talks between UNC and Belichick, 73, have continued, with some type of resolution either way expected this week. Belichick is expected to make multiple public appearances this week, which could add some clarity to the level of his interest.

The NCAA transfer portal opens Monday, which leaves UNC's roster potentially in flux. Sources told ESPN that Belichick has met with UNC officials at least once -- in New York last week -- and dialogue has continued.

Tulane coach Jon Sumrall is no longer going to be linked to the job, as sources told ESPN late Sunday that Sumrall has informed Tulane officials he's going to stay at the school and not pursue any of the open power conference jobs.

He and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith were two names most prominently linked to the job when it opened. Smith is no longer engaged in the job. Iowa State's Matt Campbell is not expected to be a candidate.

UNC has also spoken to Army's Jeff Monken about the opening, a source told ESPN's Chris Low.

It's uncertain how deep UNC's talks with Belichick are, per sources, other than they've gone on for an extended period.

The UNC search has been scattered, according to sources, with an uncertainty in the industry about who is running it. Board of trustees chair John P. Preyer has been a key Belichick advocate throughout the process and has galvanized a group at the school behind Belichick's potential hire.

Some people with ties to Belichick are skeptical he'd take the job, as he's never worked in college football. Others say he has been sincere and thorough in his interest and has a desire to return to the sideline.

There are issues that loom over any Belichick's courtship, including the potential role of his son Stephen Belichick, UNC's NIL resources, Belichick's salary and resources for the staff.

There are signs around the industry that Belichick is still involved in the job.

Representatives from UNC's collective have hypothetically discussed players' potential interest if Belichick took the job. They stressed that nothing was done but have held discussions about the idea.

Third parties have also been calling potential staff members for a college job should a deal come together, per sources. Belichick's exploration has included a dive on nearly every aspect of college coaching and how it would look.