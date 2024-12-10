Check out the numbers behind Barry Odom's career as he is the target to fill Purdue's head-coaching vacancy. (1:02)

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski promised to give new coach Barry Odom everything he needed to revive the Boilermakers program.

Increasing the NIL budget is a solid start.

Odom knew what was coming next -- the questions. So naturally, it didn't take long for the former UNLV coach to be asked one thing he's likely to hear frequently on the recruiting trail: Could he explain the payment dispute that led to the departure of his starting quarterback, Matthew Sluka, after just three games this season?

"I think every story, you look at what you're able to say, what's the truth, what's the reality and what's fabricated," Odom said Tuesday at his introductory news conference. "I think you look at that very specific instance there was very open communication from the day the recruiting process started. Everything we did as a staff, as a university, as an athletic department was by the book and by the law."

Sluka transferred from Holy Cross to UNLV after twice being selected as a Walter Payton Award finalist. The award goes to the best player in the Football Championship Series.

He didn't last long in Las Vegas. Sluka entered the transfer portal after winning all three starts, claiming he never received a promised $100,000 NIL payment. Odom issued a statement at the time saying the program abided by the "applicable rules."

On Tuesday, he seemed to acknowledge that part of the explanation was a continuing quarterback competition between Sluka and Hajj-Malik Williams, who took over as the starter and led UNLV (10-3) to its best record in 40 years and a second straight Mountain West Conference championship game appearance. Malik Williams was a second-team all-conference selection.

Odom likely will need more detailed answers for prospective recruits if he intends to make the Boilermakers competitive again in a Big Ten with four playoff-bound teams.

Odom does have some advantages at Purdue -- a strong alumni base led by former NFL star Drew Brees, a recently renovated stadium, other upgraded facilities and the school's longtime reputation as the "Cradle of Quarterbacks."

The biggest advantage, though, will be Purdue going all-in on NIL money.

"We're going to operate at the full cap," Bobinski said. "We're going to be as resourced as anybody in the country, allowing Barry and his staff the ability to go out there and be eyeball to eyeball with everybody we're competing for, a transfer or from a high school recruiting perspective."

Bobinski said Odom's results at UNLV were the primary attraction, though.

As the Boilermakers continued to struggle in November, Bobinski started studying the revival of a UNLV program that had struggled for decades. What he found was that the man Missouri fired in 2019 after posting a 25-25 record in four seasons had earned a second chance with a Power 4 program.

"What was accomplished at UNLV these last couple years was nothing short of remarkable," Bobinski said. "What that shows me is Coach Odom brings a very unique combination of an old-school, traditional football toughness and mindset with ability to operate and adapt to today's college football environment."

It's a combination Purdue desperately needs following an embarrassing 2024 season in which it went 1-11 (0-9 Big Ten) and suffered the two most lopsided losses in school history -- 66-7 to Notre Dame and 66-0 to Indiana. He takes over a team that lost its final 11 games and did not beat an FBS opponent.

Navigating the path back in what's likely to be the first year of revenue sharing and NIL caps tied to roster limits could be even trickier given what he's facing. The state's other two most prominent programs -- No. 3 Notre Dame (11-1, No. 5 CFP) and No. 9 Indiana (11-1, No. 8 CFP) will meet in a first-round playoff game on Dec. 20.

There are other complications, too. Purdue signed only six recruits on the first day of the early signing period and has 21 players currently in the transfer portal, including All-American safety Dillon Thieneman, starting linebacker Yanni Karlaftis, starting tight end Max Klare and two quarterbacks.

"We've got to be great evaluators, and then you've got to build an offense or a defense and a kicking game around the strengths of our players," Odom said. "And then we've got to be great teachers at making them and teaching them, understanding the reasons we're calling the play and how important their job is to get that job done."