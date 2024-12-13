Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones does it all as he throws, catches and runs for a touchdown in the Hokies' win over Georgia Tech. (0:40)

Open Extended Reactions

Virginia Tech has fortified its quarterback room for the 2025 season as starter Kyron Drones will be back alongside reserve William "Pop" Watson III, the team announced Friday.

Drones, who started all nine games he played but missed three with a foot injury, led Virginia Tech with 1,562 passing yards and 10 touchdowns, to go along with six interceptions. The redshirt junior from Houston finished second on the team in rushing yards (336), rushing touchdowns (6) and carries (98).

He would have been among the most coveted quarterbacks had he entered the transfer portal.

Watson, a redshirt freshman from Massachusetts, made his only start against Virginia and helped Virginia Tech become bowl-eligible and extend its win streak in the Commonwealth Cup rivalry with 254 passing yards and a touchdown. He appeared in four games this fall for the Hokies, finishing with 400 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Watson played behind both Drones and Collin Schlee, who started three games but was injured during a loss to Duke.

The announcements come a day after Virginia Tech made several coaching staff changes, including at offensive line coach. The Hokies tied for 91st nationally in most sacks allowed.

Virginia Tech, which finished the regular season at a disappointing 6-6, will face Minnesota on Jan. 3 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.