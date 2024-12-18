No. 1 defensive end Jahkeem Stewart commits to Lincoln Riley and USC on "College Football Live." (1:06)

Former New Mexico running back Eli Sanders has committed to USC, he told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sanders, who has one year of eligibility remaining and 1,766 career rushing yards, also announced his decision on social media.

The Trojans will be Sanders' third stop during his college football career after he transferred to the Lobos from Iowa State last year.

Following a three-year stint in Ames during which he totaled 703 rushing yards and four touchdowns, Sanders slotted into the starting back role at New Mexico last season and had his best year yet.

The Oceanside, California, native rushed for 1,063 yards on 147 carries (7.2 yards per rush) and added nine touchdowns as well as 134 receiving yards.

Sanders is set to play a major role in USC's backfield after stalwart Woody Marks (1,133 yards and nine touchdowns) declared for the NFL draft. Promising freshman back Quinten Joyner (478 yards, three touchdowns) also entered the transfer portal.

Following a 6-6 season, USC has had 18 players enter the transfer portal since it opened on Dec. 9.