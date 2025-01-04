Open Extended Reactions

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman says his team has to "expedite the preparation" with fewer days than Penn State to get ready for the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl on Thursday.

During a news conference Saturday in South Bend, Indiana, Freeman was asked about the challenges presented after the team's quarterfinal game against Georgia in the Allstate Sugar Bowl was delayed one day following a deadly terrorist attack in New Orleans.

The Irish beat the Bulldogs 23-10 on Thursday, while Penn State beat Boise State 31-14 in its quarterfinal game Tuesday.

Freeman pointed out that his team came out of the Georgia game relatively healthy and is proceeding as if this is a normal game week. Notre Dame's only significant injury was suffered by backup tight end Cooper Flanagan, who sustained a foot injury that will keep him out of the rest of the playoffs.

"How you handle the unpredictable things in life will determine the success, and so the greatest thing about this week is it's just a normal game week," Freeman said. "Now what we've got to do is utilize the time. We have to expedite the preparation because what you miss in terms of not having those couple days is the mental preparation of knowing exactly what to do. We've got to make sure we utilize every hour of the day to capitalize off of the preparation. For us, this is just game week."

Freeman has led the Irish to the semifinals after a Week 2 loss at Northern Illinois that could have derailed the season. Instead, they treated every week like a playoff game and are now on the brink of playing for a national championship.

As a result, there is far more noise surrounding the program heading into the semifinal, something Freeman acknowledged. But he also knows it is important not to deviate from what got the Irish to this moment.

"I think it's human nature to enjoy people saying good things about you," Franklin said. "It's human nature. But we've talked all year about being misfits. That's what we have to continue to be. You have to make the choice to either waste time listening to people tell you how good you are or you're going to put your time into preparing for this opportunity right in front of us. That's been my message loud and clear, and we all have to make that choice."