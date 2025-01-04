Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman opens up about how he feels about potentially being the first Black and Asian American head coach in a national championship football game. (1:46)

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman and Penn State's James Franklin are aware they are on the brink of making history in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl on Thursday.

The winner will become the first Black head coach to take a team to the national championship game. Both were asked about that possibility during their respective news conferences Saturday previewing their matchup.

Franklin said it reminded him of Super Bowl XLI between Tony Dungy and Lovie Smith in 2007, the first Super Bowl featuring Black head coaches. Franklin was the offensive coordinator at Kansas State at the time, coaching for Ron Prince, another Black head coach.

"I remember thinking that, as a coach, how significant that was in the profession, and how significant that was for young coaches coming up in the profession, to see those guys in that role," Franklin said. "I also remember, at that time, there were a lot of conversations about, 'Will this impact the profession? Will this impact opportunities for guys?'"

At the time, there were six Black head coaches in college football, Franklin said. There are now 16 head coaches in 134 FBS programs, something Franklin described as progress.

"I know some people will say, 'Well, that that's not a huge increase,' but it is an increase," Franklin said. "At the end of the day, does this create opportunities for more guys to get in front of athletic directors? Does this create opportunities for search firms? I hope so. I think at the end of the day, you just want an opportunity, and you want to be able to earn it through your work and through your actions. I take a lot of pride in it."

When Freeman was asked, he made sure to note that he is also half-Korean, a nod to his mother. But he also understands the significance of the moment.

"It's a reminder that you are a representation for so many others that look like you, and I don't take that for granted," Freeman said. "I'm going to work tirelessly to be the best version of me, and it's great, because even the guys in our program can understand, 'Don't put a ceiling on what you can be and what you can do.'

"Now, with that being said, it's not about me. It's about us. More than anything, I want to achieve team glory with this program."

Freeman was also asked how he can inspire other young coaches who are watching him on this stage.

"If you want to impact the young people in this profession, you probably should do things to help them, and those are things that maybe after the season I could focus on trying to do," Freeman said. "I want to be a representation. But that's not enough. If you want to truly help some people, then you got to be one to make decisions and actions that truly help people."

Franklin said he is honored to be in position to coach against Freeman in the semifinal.

"I'm honored to be able to compete against Notre Dame. Most importantly, I'm honored to represent Penn State and the young men in that locker room," Franklin said. "For me to sit here and say that it's not important, it's not significant, that would not be accurate."