Penn State All-American defensive end Abdul Carter is working back from an apparent left arm injury, and while coach James Franklin said it's "too early" to determine Carter's status for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Notre Dame, there's optimism about his return.

"At this point, I don't think there's anything stopping him from playing, but it's going to come down to, how is he able to play?" Franklin said Saturday. "We'll see. But his mentality is great. He's excited about this week, but it's too early to say at this stage."

Carter left the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl against Boise State on Tuesday in the first quarter, not recording any statistics before exiting and not returning. No. 6 seed Penn State won 31-14 to advance to the Capital One Orange Bowl, where it will face No. 7 seed Notre Dame on Thursday night.

Carter, 6-foot-3 and 252 pounds, became Penn State's first consensus All-America selection since Saquon Barkley in 2017. He also was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Carter as the No. 2 prospect for the 2025 NFL draft, behind Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter of Colorado.

Carter posted a social media message Tuesday of Darth Vader in a bacta tank from the movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," indicating his recovery process from the injury.

"He's doing great. His attitude is great. His mentality has been really good," Franklin said. "We'll see, but he's taken the right approach and mentality, and it's really going to come down to how he feels and how much practice he's going to get during the week."

Franklin does not usually provide injury updates about players who are not out for the season but understands the attention around Carter, who leads Penn State in sacks (11) and tackles for loss (21.5) and ranks second in quarterback hurries (8) and fourth in total tackles (63). A Philadelphia native, Carter moved from linebacker to defensive end this season under new defensive coordinator Tom Allen. He has 22 career sacks, 37.5 tackles for loss, 5 forced fumbles, 1 interception and 13 passes defended.

Penn State players are off Saturday before returning to practice Sunday.