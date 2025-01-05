Open Extended Reactions

Former USC and Boise State quarterback Malachi Nelson has committed to UTEP, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The former five-star was the No. 1 overall recruit in ESPN's Class of 2023 and will be UTEP's highest ranked recruit ever. He entered the portal for the second time in his college career on Dec. 12.

Nelson, who has three years of eligibility remaining, turned down high-profile and more lucrative opportunities because of his faith in UTEP coach Scotty Walden, per ESPN sources.

After being initially committed to Oklahoma while still at Los Alamitos High School in Southern California, Nelson flipped to USC and followed head coach Lincoln Riley there once he took the job with the Trojans in late 2021.

Nelson was an early enrollee who spent his first year at USC behind starter Caleb Williams and backup Miller Moss. He attempted only three passes in limited action during the 2023 season before transferring to Boise State last offseason where he competed for the starting job.

Prior to the start of the 2024 season, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson named redshirt sophomore Maddux Madsen the starter over Nelson. Madsen went on to lead the Broncos to a 12-2 season and a College Football Playoff appearance.

After being unable to win the starting job with the Broncos, Nelson spent his year backing up Madsen. In three games last season, Nelson completed 12 of his 17 pass attempts for 66 yards before re-entering the portal.

As the nation's top-ranked high school prospect, Nelson threw for 2,898 yards and 35 touchdowns in his senior season at Los Alamitos and won back-to-back California Gatorade Player of the Year honors. Nelson originally fielded offers from Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame.