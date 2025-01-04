Hassan Diarra finds Liam McNeeley at the top of the key who drains the 3 for UConn vs. Texas. (0:23)

UConn star freshman Liam McNeeley will miss "weeks" with a high-ankle sprain, coach Dan Hurley announced Saturday.

McNeeley suffered the injury in the second half of the Huskies' 81-68 win over DePaul on Wednesday. He took an awkward fall after chasing a loose ball, colliding with DePaul guard Layden Blocker. He went to the locker room, returning to the bench in the final minutes of the 81-68 win with a boot on his right foot.

After the game, Hurley said McNeeley was going to get an MRI on the ankle.

On Saturday, Hurley told reporters that he could "maybe" return by the end of January.

"Weeks, not days," Hurley said.

McNeeley, a former five-star prospect and a projected lottery pick in June's NBA draft, has been one of the best freshmen in the country this season. He's averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds, shooting nearly 38% from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-7 wing had been playing the best basketball of his season in recent weeks, highlighted by 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a win over Gonzaga.

Without McNeeley, Hurley will have to lean on sophomores Jayden Ross and Jaylin Stewart for more minutes. Ross has emerged as a defensive asset for the Huskies, while Stewart has seen his role fluctuate but brings the size and shooting UConn will need.

The Huskies host Providence on Sunday.