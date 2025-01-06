Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- Marquette guard Sean Jones will sit out this entire season and take a redshirt as he continues his comeback from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Jones hasn't played since injuring his right knee in a 69-62 loss to Butler on Jan. 10, 2024. He underwent surgery two weeks later.

Marquette coach Shaka Smart said at the end of November that Jones had progressed to the point that he was participating in 5-on-5 practice drills.

School officials said Jones will have two seasons of eligibility remaining when he returns to action.

Jones, a 5-foot-10 guard from Columbus, Ohio, averaged 5.8 points, 2 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 16.3 minutes in 16 games last season. He played 33 games in 2022-23 and averaged 3.6 points, 1.1 assists and 12.2 minutes.

The eighth-ranked Golden Eagles (13-2, 4-0 Big East) host Georgetown (12-2, 3-0) on Tuesday.