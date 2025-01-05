Trevor Matich talks about how Ohio State can emulate Georgia in the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff matchup against Texas. (1:36)

After failing to beat Texas during his four years at Kansas State, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard noted the upcoming showdown against the Longhorns carries "extra motivation" for him.

"That was the only team I didn't beat when I was in the Big 12," Howard said Sunday. "They're always a good team. But none of those games were unwinnable. Definitely excited to get another chance at these guys."

Howard's Buckeyes face Texas in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday with a trip to the national championship on the line.

Howard has thrived in his two outings in the College Football Playoff, posting a postseason QBR of 98.3, the best of any playoff quarterback. Ohio State defeated Tennessee 42-17 in the opening round then Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal. Howard passed for a total of 630 yards with five touchdowns in those games, propelling the Buckeyes to the playoff semifinal against the Longhorns.

"Texas is a heck of a football team," Howard said. "So we're going to have to be on our stuff."

Howard went 0-3 against Texas while at Kansas State; he didn't play in the Wildcats' 2022 loss to the Longhorns.

Behind now-Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson, Texas routed the Wildcats 69-31 in 2020 with five touchdowns in the third quarter. In 2021, Howard and the Wildcats led at halftime but couldn't hold on after failing to score in the second half.

But Howard said the loss that "still pisses" him off came last year, when the Longhorns prevailed in overtime 33-30 after Howard slipped while trying to throw a pass on fourth-and-goal from the Texas 4-yard line. The Longhorns went on to win the Big 12 and make the playoff.

"That one still sticks with me," Howard said. "I don't like how that one ended. ... I know there's a lot of people back in Kansas that are rooting for the Buckeyes to get this one done against these guys."