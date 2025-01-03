Open Extended Reactions

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said on Friday that Ohio State is "the best team in college football," and the Longhorns will need their best performance in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 10 to beat the Buckeyes.

"I need Longhorn Nation to show out in Arlington," Sarkisian said. "We're going to need everything we've got to try to win this game. Clearly, we're massive underdogs. Nobody's going to give us a shot. ... This is the best team in college football, and we're going to have to make sure that we put our best forward to give ourselves a chance to win the game."

Oregon was the No. 1 team in all six of this year's College Football Playoff rankings, with Ohio State No. 2 in the first four of them.

After crushing the Ducks, 41-21, including leading 34-0 in the second quarter, the Buckeyes are surging as they head to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Sarkisian said the offense, in particular wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka, pose a huge challenge.

"They're both big physical players," Sarkisian said. "They have length, they have speed, they have playmaking ability on the ball. They have really big catch radiuses. They've got the scheme to go with it, with Coach [Chip] Kelly and Coach [Ryan] Day, and they've got a quarterback who delivers on the ball. So you add all that up, these guys are impactful players that are real issues and we're going to have a hard time guarding 'em."

Both teams are facing familiar quarterbacks. Texas' Quinn Ewers spent his freshman year at Ohio State before transferring back to Austin, and Will Howard faced the Longhorns with Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State.

"[Howard] snapped off about a 70-yard touchdown run against us a few years ago. So he has good speed, he's got great poise and composure in the pocket," Sarkisian said. "He throws passes where they need to be thrown and guys make plays for him."

Day said earlier on Friday that Ewers was one of the first eighth-graders he ever offered after seeing his release in an Ohio State camp. After C.J. Stroud emerged as the starter at OSU, Ewers transferred to Texas following Sarkisian being hired.

"He's had a great career at Texas and a lot of people here still have good relationships with him and think the world of him," Day said.

Sarkisian said Ewers' growth in the Texas program since arriving from Columbus was evident in his resiliency in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, delivering two late touchdown passes to rally the Longhorns.

"To watch him grow into the leader that he's grown into for us, his ability to have the poise and composure he has, not only on the field, but off the field, to look into the face of adversity and come out on the other side of it time and time again," Sarkisian said. "To be at his best when his best was needed, similar to the Peach Bowl there at the end of the game and in overtime, I think that's all a seismic shift from a maturity standpoint, physically and mentally."

And Sarkisian said being the last remaining SEC team in the playoff in their first year in the league is something the Longhorns take pride in.

"I really believe this is a premier football conference in America because of the week-in, week-out task that it requires physically and mentally," Sarkisian said. "I know unfortunately for Georgia, they lost their starting quarterback in the SEC championship game, and I'm sure other teams in our conference had to endure things that can take their toll on your team, and that's no excuse. At the end of the day, we have to find a way to navigate our ways through it, but to be here on this stage to be back in the final four wearing that SEC patch on our jersey, we're going to do our best to represent it because this is a heck of a conference."