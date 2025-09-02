Oregon coach Dan Lanning reacts to Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy's comments about how much the Ducks spend on their roster. (1:02)

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and Oregon coach Dan Lanning are unexpectedly giving the Week 2 matchup between their teams some extra juice.

While speaking on his radio show Monday, Gundy said Oklahoma State spent "around $7 million" on its team over the past three years before referring to how much the Ducks have spent on their roster in recent years.

"I think Oregon spent close to $40 [million] last year alone," Gundy said. "So, that was just one year. Now, I might be off a few million."

Gundy made several other comments about Oregon's resources -- he said "it'll cost a lot of money to keep" Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and that he believes Oregon's budget should determine the programs they schedule outside of the Big Ten.

"Oregon is paying a lot, a lot of money for their team," Gundy said. "From a nonconference standpoint, there's coaches saying they should [play teams with similar budgets]."

On Monday night during his weekly news conference, Lanning responded.

"If you want to be a top-10 team in college football, you better be invested in winning. We spend to win," Lanning said when asked about Gundy's comments. "Some people save to have an excuse for why they don't ... I can't speak on their situation; I have no idea what they got in their pockets over there."

Lanning added that he has "a lot of respect" for Gundy and praised how Gundy has consistently led his team to winning seasons over his 20-year tenure in Stillwater. Both teams are 1-0 this season; the Ducks are ranked No. 7 and are expected to be vying for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

"Over the last three to five years, they've elevated themselves. They have a lot of resources," Gundy said. "They've got them stacked out there pretty good right now."

Last year, Georgia coach Kirby Smart referenced Oregon's resources, saying at SEC media days that he wishes he could get "some of that NIL money" that Oregon alum and Nike founder Phil Knight "has been sharing with Dan Lanning."

"I think it's impressive that guys like Kirby have been signing the No. 1 class in the nation without any NIL money this entire time," Lanning said jokingly in response to Smart during Big Ten media days last year. "Obviously, Coach Smart took a little shot at us. But if you want to be a top-10 team in college football, you better have great support. We have that."

While Smart's and Lanning's barbs had the tone of two coaches who have worked together (Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021), the back-and-forth with Gundy on Monday was unexpected.

"I'm sure UT-Martin maybe didn't have as much as them last week, and they played," Lanning said of Oregon State. "So, we'll let it play out."