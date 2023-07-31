Around this time last year, Notre Dame rocked the college football social media world with an ambitious "Hangover"-callback reveal of their 2022 Shamrock Series uniforms. On Monday, they went back to the well and hit it big again.

Parodying 1996 hit "Jerry Maguire," running back Audric Estime implores head coach Marcus Freeman -- or "Coach Free," to Estime -- to reveal the team's 2023 rendition of their green alternate jerseys to him:

Freeman, channeling his inner Tom Cruise, negotiates with Estime, playing Cuba Gooding Jr.'s Rod Tidwell, trying to find an acceptable level of passion to "show [him] the green jerseys."

With the help of hypeman Sam Hartman, in the role of Jeremy Suarez' Tyson Tidwell, and Estime, "Coach Free" eventually finds the requisite amount of excitement for his quarterback/running back duo -- drawing the concern of several people in the Notre Dame football offices in the process.

The Irish are set to wear their new digs in Week 5 for what's set to be a marquee clash with Ohio State at Notre Dame Stadium. The full uniform -- sans cinematic reveal -- can be seen here: