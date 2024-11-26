NCAA volleyball 101: Rules, scoring, positions, stats, more

Open Extended Reactions

Here's everything to know about NCAA Division I men's and women's volleyball:

What are NCAA volleyball rules?

There are six players on either side of the court at any given time during an NCAA volleyball match. The two opposing teams are separated by a net with a height slightly more than 7 feet. Nets also vary by gender, men's span 7 feet 11 5/8 inches, while women's standard net height is 7 feet, 4 1/8 inches. Each team plays in a square of 29 feet, 6 inches in width. Players rotate positions, and the serve order is in a clockwise circle. One player, the libero, is a designated defensive player and does not rotate to the front beside the net. The libero wears a different color uniform.

Scoring

NCAA volleyball matches are decided by the team that wins three of five sets. A team wins a set by being the first to score 25 points. A team must win a set by a two-point margin. If a fifth set is needed, it's played to 15 points.

Playing a point

A point starts when a player serves the ball from behind the playing area over the net to the other team. Once the ball is in play, each team may touch it only three times -- excluding a block -- before hitting it over the net to the other team. The ball may not touch the floor.

Winning a point

Volleyball Championship Challenge Fill out NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship brackets! $10K in prizes! Make Your Picks

A point is won when the opposing team fails to get the serve or shot over the net, allows the ball to hit the floor, hits the ball out of the playing area or touches the ball more than three times. A team may also win a point if one opponent touches the ball twice consecutively or if the ball hits the out-of-bounds rod at either end of the net. A point may also be awarded when the opposition receives a penalty for illegal actions such as touching the net, "lifting" the ball (making prolonged contact) or stepping into the playing area during a serve. When a team wins a point, they also win control of the ball and will serve to begin each point until they lose a point, which is when the opposing team will take control of the ball.

Terms

Ace: A serve that is unable to be returned by the opposing team and directly results in winning a point.

Assist: When a player successfully sets a ball that results in a kill from a teammate.

Attempt: When a player hits an offensive shot into the opponent's court.

Block: The action of stopping or deflecting the ball coming from the opposing team, usually by jumping in the air near the net.

Dig: When a player successfully defends against an attempt by the opposing team.

Error: Whenever a player's attempt goes out of bounds, into the net or is blocked down by the opposing team.

Kill: When a player's offensive shot is unable to be returned by the opposing team and directly results in winning a point.

Set: A type of touch where a player hits the ball upward in front of the net to allow another player to spike the ball. A set also refers to the scoring format for the sport, and if a team wins three of five sets, they win the match.

Positions

Libero: A team's key defensive player who is assigned to stay in the backcourt. They have priority when receiving serves and kills and wear a different colored jersey.

Outside hitter: The player, usually the main attacker, who plays on the left side in front-row rotations.

Opposite hitter: The player, usually an active attacker and blocker, who plays on the right side in front-row rotations.

Middle blocker: The player who stays in the frontcourt near the middle of the net.

Defensive specialist: A rotational player focused on defense who can substitute in or out any player on the court.

Setter: The player who controls the offense and distributes the ball.

When is volleyball season?

The men's NCAA indoor volleyball season takes place in the winter and early spring, typically from January to early May. The women's indoor volleyball season occurs in the fall, typically from late August to early December.

2024 NCAA Division I women's volleyball tournament schedule:

*All times Eastern

Dec. 1

Selection show: 6 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 5-7

First and second rounds

Dec. 12-15

Regionals

Dec. 19

Semifinals: Begin at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 22

National championship: 3 p.m. on ABC

Which schools have won the most NCAA volleyball championships?

UCLA has won 21 NCAA men's volleyball championships, the most by any program. The Bruins claimed six of the first seven men's titles, including the first three in 1970, 1971 and 1972.

Stanford has won the most Division I women's volleyball championships with nine (1992, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2004, 2016, 2018, 2019). Stanford also has the most national runner-up finishes on the women's side with eight.

Which NCAA volleyball coaches have the most championships?

Al Scates has won the most men's titles with 19. Scates was head coach at UCLA for 50 seasons from 1963 to 2012. Scates retired in 2012 with a career record of 1,239-290 (.812 win percentage).

Russ Rose has won the most women's championships with seven. The former Penn State coach (1979 to 2021) retired with the most NCAA Division I wins with 1,330 (1,330-229, .853).

All-time NCAA champions:

2024: UCLA (M)

2023: UCLA (M), Texas (W)

2022: Hawaii (M), Texas (W)

2021: Hawaii (M), Wisconsin (W)

2020: Men's tournament canceled due to COVID-19, Kentucky (W)

2019: Long Beach State (M), Stanford (W)

2018: Long Beach State (M), Stanford (W)

2017: Ohio State (M), Nebraska (W)

2016: Ohio State (M), Stanford (W)

2015: Loyola Chicago (M), Nebraska (W)

2014: Loyola Chicago (M), Penn State (W)

2013: UC Irvine (M), Penn State (W)

2012: UC Irvine (M), Texas (W)

2011: Ohio State (M), UCLA (W)

2010: Stanford (M), Penn State (W)

2009: UC Irvine (M), Penn State (W)

2008: Penn State (M), Penn State (W)

2007: UC Irvine (M), Penn State (W)

2006: UCLA (M), Nebraska (W)

2005: Pepperdine (M), Washington (W)

2004: BYU (M), Stanford (W)

2003: Lewis (M)*, USC (W)

2002: Hawaii (M)*, USC (W) 2001: BYU (M), Stanford (W)

2000: UCLA (M), Nebraska (W)

1999: BYU (M), Penn State (W)

1998: UCLA (M), Long Beach State (W)

1997: Stanford (M), Stanford (W)

1996: UCLA (M), Stanford (W)

1995: UCLA (M), Nebraska (W)

1994: Penn State (M), Stanford (W)

1993: UCLA (M), Long Beach State (W)

1992: Pepperdine (M), Stanford (W)

1991: Long Beach State (M), UCLA (W)

1990: USC (M), UCLA (W)

1989: UCLA (M), Long Beach State (W)

1988: USC (M), Texas (W)

1987: UCLA (M), Hawaii (W)

1986: Pepperdine (M), Pacific (W)

1985: Pepperdine (M), Pacific (W)

1984: UCLA (M), UCLA (W)

1983: UCLA (M), Hawaii (W)

1982: UCLA (M), Hawaii (W)

1981: UCLA (M), USC (W)

1980: USC (M)

1979: UCLA (M)

1978: Pepperdine (M)

1977: USC (M)

1976: UCLA (M)

1975: UCLA (M)

1974: UCLA (M)

1973: San Diego State (M)

1972: UCLA (M)

1971: UCLA (M)

1970: UCLA (M)

*Vacated

Check out the ESPN college sports hub for the latest news, scores, schedules and more.