The ACC presidents met Wednesday night, and the pursuit of Cal and Stanford for conference membership has "hit significant roadblocks," sources told ESPN.

There had always been long odds the schools would join the conference because there wasn't a significant value add.

SMU also had been bandied about as a potential addition to the ACC, and those conversations aren't headed anywhere, either, sources said.

The ACC presidents had met Tuesday morning about Cal and Stanford, but sources said at the time that the league was "still evaluating" the potential additions, with no decisions expected imminently and another call of the athletic directors to further dig into the finances expected in the near future. The athletic directors had met Monday as part of the initial pair of exploratory calls.

Cal and Stanford are among the schools scrambling to find a place to land after five universities defected from the Pac-12 on Friday, leaving the conference with just four schools.

The ACC's deliberations on Cal and Stanford have come amid a fascinating moment, as multiple unhappy schools need to make a decision within the next week about whether they want to leave their league.

There is an Aug. 15 deadline for schools to notify the ACC if they want to leave and change conferences for the 2024 season, a date that has been highlighted because of Florida State's vocal unhappiness about league revenues. (Also complicating matters was that seven schools -- FSU, Clemson, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech -- were communicating about options outside the ACC earlier this year.)

While the general expectations remain that no school will leave just yet, the mere possibility and FSU's vocal unrest leave the conference in a muddled place.

The potential of programs leaving has the more entrenched schools within the league pondering what the next iteration of the ACC could look like, making unanimity nearly impossible to reach within the room. For the ACC to vote in Cal and Stanford, it would require the approval of three-fourths of the conference's presidents/chancellors, which means 12 of the 15 schools.

The argument for the move is rooted in the reputations of the schools -- which are strong academically and have established brands and athletic departments -- combined with the notion of there being safety in numbers, especially at a time of disruption in college athletics.

Without the move being significantly financially additive, the support is far from unanimous. The cost of travel would need to be addressed, as the idea of Cal and Stanford getting less than a full share has been discussed. Some of that money could be shifted to travel costs.

The ACC has been generally quiet during the latest ripples of realignment. The SEC fortified itself two summers ago, with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma coming next year. The Big Ten has added USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington in the past 13 months, with all of them also arriving next year. The Big 12 has added four news schools -- Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah -- in recent weeks, and they also will debut in their new league next year.