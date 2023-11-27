How to watch the 2023 NCAA men's soccer championship on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Since Stanford won three straight national titles from 2015 to '17, we've seen five different teams claim the NCAA Division I Men's College Cup over the last five seasons. Will we see a new team join the championship ranks in the 2023 NCAA tournament?

When is the 2023 NCAA men's soccer championship? How can I watch?

The College Cup begins Dec. 8 on ESPNU and ESPN+, with the first game kicking off at 6 p.m. ET and the second slated to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET. The national championship is Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPNU and ESPN+.

Where is it located?

For the first time since 2018, the championship won't be hosted at Cary, North Carolina, which has been the home of the College Cup eight times since 2005. This time, both semifinal games and the national championship are at Lynn Family Stadium, which opened as the new home of Louisville City FC in 2020. It's the first time that Louisville will host the men's soccer final, which also marks the first College Cup in the state of Kentucky.

Who won it last year?

In its first title appearance in school history, Syracuse took down Indiana -- which has won eight titles with nine runner-up finishes -- in a thrilling final that went to double overtime before the Orange survived the longest penalty shootout in College Cup history. It was the second straight title for the ACC and the sixth championship in the past nine years to go to overtime, including three of the past four. Five of those six title games went to double overtime, while four were settled by penalty kicks.

Who are the top teams in this year's tournament?

After leading the nation in wins, Marshall (17-2) enters the NCAA tournament as the No. 1 seed after winning the Sun Belt championship in the regular season and tournament. It's the first top seed for the Thundering Herd, who became the first unseeded team in 15 years to win the College Cup with their 1-0 overtime win over powerhouse Indiana in 2020-21. Right behind them are ACC rivals Notre Dame (11-2-4) and North Carolina (10-3-6), who are each looking for their first title since the early 2010s. They slot just ahead of Georgetown (13-2-3), whose lone title in 2019 capped off one of the best seasons in the history of the sport.

How can I access more NCAA men's soccer content?

While you wait for the NCAA tournament to begin, check out the NCAA men's soccer streaming hub. You can also check out the full soccer schedule here.