Open Extended Reactions

Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and six others were selected to be on the advisory committee for Pitt's next athletic director, the school announced Thursday.

Donald, a unanimous All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year with the Panthers in 2013, recently retired from the Los Angeles Rams after 10 seasons.

Pitt men's basketball coach, Jeff Capel, is also on the committee.

Pitt fired athletic director Heather Lyke on Monday after seven years leading the Panthers athletic department.

In announcing the committee, Pitt chancellor Joan Gabel said the school is seeking "a transformational leader to partner with University leadership in efforts to further elevate Pitt's world-class student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and donors."

Former Pitt quarterback Pat Bostick, Pitt's chief financial officer Dwayne Pinkney, former gymnastics coach Donna Sanft, board of trustees chair Peter Varischetti and Pitt faculty athletics representative Sheila Velez Martinez are also on the committee.

Pitt will use executive search firm TurnkeyZRG to assist with its efforts.