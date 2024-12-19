How to watch 2024 NCAA women's volleyball championship on ESPN

Holly McPeak and Katie George name the players they're excited to watch in the 2024 NCAA women's volleyball tournament. (1:03)

ESPN's coverage of the 2024 NCAA Division I women's volleyball tournament culminates this week in Louisville. All four of the tournament's No. 1 seeds take center stage at the KFC Yum! Center for the national semifinals on Thursday, as top-ranked Louisville and top-ranked Pittsburgh go head-to-head in the first semifinal, followed by a showdown between No. 1 Penn State and No. 1 Nebraska. Both semifinal matches will be held on ESPN and will be available to stream on ESPN+. Sunday's championship match will air on ABC for the second year in a row.

Here are key facts about the 2024 NCAA Division I women's volleyball tournament:

How can fans watch?

*All times Eastern

Thursday

Semifinal: No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 1 Pittsburgh - 6:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN+

Semifinal: No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 1 Nebraska - 9 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN+

Sunday

NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - 3 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+/Disney+

NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Trophy Ceremony - 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+

ESPN+ will feature two types of match streams: traditional simulcast and high end zone angle.

Fans can catch all the action in the NCAA volleyball streaming hub.

Who has won the last 10 NCAA Division I women's volleyball championships?

2023: Texas def. Nebraska

2022: Texas def. Louisville

2021: Wisconsin def. Nebraska

2020: Kentucky def. Texas

2019: Stanford def. Wisconsin

2018: Stanford def. Nebraska

2017: Nebraska def. Florida

2016: Stanford def. Texas

2015: Nebraska def. Texas

2014: Penn State def. BYU

