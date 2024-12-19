How to watch 2024 NCAA women's volleyball championship on ESPN

ESPN's coverage of the 2024 NCAA Division I women's volleyball tournament culminates this week in Louisville. All four of the tournament's No. 1 seeds take center stage at the KFC Yum! Center for the national semifinals on Thursday, as top-ranked Louisville and top-ranked Pittsburgh go head-to-head in the first semifinal, followed by a showdown between No. 1 Penn State and No. 1 Nebraska. Both semifinal matches will be held on ESPN and will be available to stream on ESPN+. Sunday's championship match will air on ABC for the second year in a row.
Here are key facts about the 2024 NCAA Division I women's volleyball tournament:
How can fans watch?
*All times Eastern
Thursday
Semifinal: No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 1 Pittsburgh - 6:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN+
Semifinal: No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 1 Nebraska - 9 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN+
Sunday
NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - 3 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+/Disney+
NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Trophy Ceremony - 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+
ESPN+ will feature two types of match streams: traditional simulcast and high end zone angle.
Fans can catch all the action in the NCAA volleyball streaming hub.
Who has won the last 10 NCAA Division I women's volleyball championships?
2023: Texas def. Nebraska
2022: Texas def. Louisville
2021: Wisconsin def. Nebraska
2020: Kentucky def. Texas
2019: Stanford def. Wisconsin
2018: Stanford def. Nebraska
2017: Nebraska def. Florida
2016: Stanford def. Texas
2015: Nebraska def. Texas
2014: Penn State def. BYU
How can fans access more ESPN content on the 2024 NCAA Division I women's volleyball tournament?
Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for the latest news, in-depth player profiles, analysis, scores and more.